Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.