A Costilla County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot multiple times early Wednesday while investigating a reported burglary. The suspected shooter was captured hours later.
Jackie Wampler Jr. was found about 11:15 a.m. after law enforcement alerted the public of Wampler being armed and dangerous.
Captured! Thank you to everyone that shared and kept your eyes open! pic.twitter.com/kcH0tyCxAe— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) August 7, 2019
The deputy responded to the Sangre de Cristo Ranches, southeast of Fort Garland, at about 4:15 a.m. when the shooting happened, according to the sheriff's office. Heavy police presence is expected through the morning.
Costilla County area. Law enforcement searching for Jackie Wampler Jr. 5'5" 145 lbs. Should be considered armed & dangerous. If seen do not approach & contact law enforcement immediately. pic.twitter.com/Auelc4E5lr— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) August 7, 2019
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center in Alamosa and is recovering in stable condition.
Details about what led up to the shooting and about arrests have not been made available.