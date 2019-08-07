A deputy of the Costilla County Sheriff's Office was shot multiple times early Wednesday while responding to reports of a burglary.
The deputy responded to the Sangre de Cristo Ranches, southeast of Fort Garland, at about 4:15 a.m. when the shooting happened, according to the sheriff's office. Heavy police presence is expected through the morning.
The deputy was taken to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center in Alamosa and is recovering in stable condition.
Details about what led up to the shooting and about arrests have not been made available.