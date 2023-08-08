Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees. Winds from the west are forecast to range between 5 and 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Colorado Springs area due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds.

“Storms will form over the southeast mountains before moving east,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Main impact concerns for today include gusty winds to 65 mph over the southern I-25 corridor.”

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 54 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions otherwise and a high of 88 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.