Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny skies throughout the day Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny conditions Thursday with a high of 87 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

Severely hot temps are expected to hit Colorado Springs through this weekend as an expansive heat wave shifts from Northwestern US to Central and Southeast portions of the country.

“Warmest temperatures are expected across the lower Arkansas River Valley, where triple digits are likely both Friday and Saturday,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Above normal temperatures persist into next week.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect partly cloudy conditions and a low of 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect sunny conditions otherwise and a high of 92 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.