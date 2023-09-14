Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of late afternoon showers Thursday and highs in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 70% chance of precipitation Thursday, with thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Looking ahead to Thursday night, an 80% chance of showers persists with showers and thunderstorms likely. Expect a low of 48 degrees.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.