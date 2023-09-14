Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of late afternoon showers Thursday and highs in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There’s a 70% chance of precipitation Thursday, with thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms expected tonight through Friday. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times which could cause ponding of water on road surfaces and elevated creek and stream flows by Fri AM. The higher peaks could see up to 6 inches of slushy wet snow at times. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NFlAxvnJCf— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 14, 2023
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.
Looking ahead to Thursday night, an 80% chance of showers persists with showers and thunderstorms likely. Expect a low of 48 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.
Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.
