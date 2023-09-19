Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of late afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday, accompanied by mild temps in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees. Winds from the northwest are expected to roll through the area at 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of gusty winds and lightning.

“The primary risks with thunderstorms today will be erratic and gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph, lightning and spotty light rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead to Tuesday night, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will persist before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and a high of 49 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Friday: Sunny conditions are forecast to persist with a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies in the forecast and a high of 74 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny conditions and a high of 74 degrees.