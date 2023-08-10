There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday around Colorado Springs, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong winds, lightning, and hail.

“Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, outflow winds to 45 mph, small hail, and localized heavy rain,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 20% chance of showers is forecast to continue before 7 p.m. Expect a low of 59 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.