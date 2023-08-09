Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny skies and dry conditions, with highs in the low 80s Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny skies Wednesday a high of 81 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, expect mostly clear conditions with a low bottoming out at 55 degrees.

El Paso County is in for a “relatively quiet” day weather-wise, with monsoon moisture levels expected to return to the area Thursday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect partly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, with a 60% chance of precipitation in the forecast for the area. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 83 degrees.