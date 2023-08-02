Colorado Springs is forecast for late afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 and 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs reaching 85 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, strong winds, and chances of small hail.

“Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the mountains around noon and spread across the adjacent valleys and southeast plains this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“The main risks with thunderstorms today will be lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and some small hail.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to continue through 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 58 degrees.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Afternoon showers are forecast to continue through Sunday as monsoonal rain patterns continue throughout southern Colorado.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.