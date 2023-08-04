Colorado Springs is forecast for a brief round of thunderstorms Friday with a dryer weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect sunny conditions otherwise and a high of 86 degrees.

“A bit quieter today, with just isolated thunderstorms anticipated this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast through social media.

“However, a few of the storms near the eastern Colorado border may become strong to severe, producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter.”

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for southeast Colorado due to the possibility of lightning, and gusty winds.

“Isolated thunderstorms will develop over the mountains during the early afternoon and then possibly spread into the eastern plains during the mid-afternoon and evening,” the weather service said.

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 20% chance of thunderstorms persists until 9 p.m. Expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 58 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds with a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 77 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.