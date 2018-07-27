“NATO is as bad as NAFTA,” President Donald Trump told G7 leaders in Canada in June. And you know how much Trump hates the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Concerns that the president could unilaterally remove the U.S. from the nearly 70-year-old North Atlantic Treaty Organization has prompted a group of four bipartisan senators to introduce legislation to bar Trump, or any president, from leaving NATO without Senate approval.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has teamed up with Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to sponsor a joint resolution authorizing legal action if a president withdraws the U.S. from NATO without Senate approval. The measure has not yet been assigned to a committee.
Gardner’s sponsorship of the measure might signal signs of a move to the political center, or at least a greater willingness to stand up to Trump, after polling late last year showed Gardner’s approval rating among Colorado voters at 25 percent, including just 46 percent approval from Republicans. Gardner is up for re-election in 2020.
The measure points out that the president is required under the Constitution to seek the advice and consent of the Senate before entering into a treaty, and the senators believe that likewise, to withdraw from one, although according to The Washington Post, the Constitution is silent on the issue of withdrawal or modification of a treaty.
Gardner and Kaine are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. McCain is chair of the Armed Services Committee; Reed is the panel’s ranking Democrat.
“NATO is the most successful military alliance in history, and any effort to abandon it would be a monumental mistake,” Gardner said in a statement Thursday. “I support the United States’ continued commitment to the alliance, including the provisions that require the armed support of all members in case of an attack on any one member, as was exercised after the 9/11 attack against the United States.”
Any change or withdrawal from NATO would require a two-thirds vote of the Senate.
In a statement, McCain said that the president’s “mistreatment of our closest allies has raised doubts about America’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and the values of defense.”
McCain has been a frequent critic of Trump’s views on NATO and Russia. This month, he criticized Trump for statements on NATO, saying Trump was helping Russian President Vladimir Putin destroy the alliance.
While Gardner has strongly supported Trump on major issues such as nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court and tax reform (the website Five Thirty-Eight scores Gardner at 90.8 percent voting with the president), he’s been more critical of the president in recent months on issues such as trade tariffs, marijuana and now, NATO. He’s even sponsored legislation to determine whether Russia should be added to the list of state sponsors of terrorism. In the past week, the measure has gained two Republican co-sponsors: Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Marco Rubio of Florida.
But political consultant Dick Wadhams says none of Gardner’s recent actions surprise him. Gardner is becoming a leader in the Senate on foreign affairs, Wadhams told Colorado Politics on Friday.
Gardner’s recent actions are consistent with what he’s said and done since being elected to the Senate in 2014. As to Gardner’s actions on marijuana and tariffs, Wadhams said both of those are issues important to Coloradans.