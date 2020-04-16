The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 25.
Steven Thompson, 67, died after his Lexus RX400H ran off the highway near the Monument exit, rolled and struck a light pole, according to the Coroner's Office and Colorado State Patrol.
Thompson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors in the crash, troopers reported.
His death marks the 16th fatal crash in El Paso County this year.