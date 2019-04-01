A man killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in northeast Colorado Springs was Adam Askew, 27, the El Paso County Coroner's Office reported.
Police suspect Askew was speeding westbound in the 5000 block of North Carefree Circle when he lost control and went off the road about midnight. He was alone in the vehicle.
Askew "did at least one rotation and ended up through a fence into a small shed," police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told Gazette news partner KKTV.
His death is the city's 10th traffic-related fatality this year.