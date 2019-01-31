A man whose body was found Saturday after a garage fire east of downtown Colorado Springs has been identified as Charles Weaver, 52, the El Paso County Coroner's Office says.
About 7 p.m., an officer driving in the area noticed flames coming from the detached garage of a home in the 300 block of North Institute Street east of downtown.
The body was found after firefighters extinguished the flames.
Police initially said the death was suspicious, but later announced that it wasn't a criminal investigation.
Neither the cause of the blaze nor Weaver's cause of death have been released.