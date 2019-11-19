Authorities have identified a driver and two passengers who were killed in a rollover crash east of Colorado Springs over the weekend.
Margaret Martin, 75, Douglas McCrill, 58, and Sherri McCrill, 57, died in the accident Sunday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday.
About 3 p.m., Martin was driving a Honda CR-V westbound on Space Village Avenue and ran a stop sign, Colorado State Patrol reported. The CR-V collided with a northbound Ford F-150 and a southbound Jeep Cherokee on Marksheffel Road.
The CR-V rolled 1½ times, killing every one inside. Three others were injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, though speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, State Patrol said.