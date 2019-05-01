A teenage boy found dead early Sunday in northeast Colorado Springs has been identified as 17-year-old Ezekiel Antelope, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
The coroner has not determined the cause of death pending autopsy results.
Police responded to a shooting about 9:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Tranquil Knoll Lane. The Violent Crimes Section also responded to assist in the investigation, but it is unclear if the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Ezekiel's obituary says the teen was a Colorado Springs native and attended Palmer and Wasson high schools.
A visitation service will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore St. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.