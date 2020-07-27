The El Paso County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the girl shot to death in Fountain last week as Miana Jones, 12.
Jones died July 22 after she was shot in the face in a Fountain home, according to Fountain Police Department. Police are investigating her death as accidental. Other details about the shooting, including who fired the shot, were not released.
The coroner's office has not ruled on a cause of death.
When officers arrived about 5:45 p.m. to the home in the 6800 block of Kasson Drive, an off-duty El Paso County sheriff's deputy was performing CPR on Jones, a police spokeswoman said. Police took over CPR until paramedics arrived, but the girl did not survive.