The two car theft suspects who died in a shootout with a Colorado State Patrol trooper Saturday north of Alamosa have been identified by the Alamosa County Coroner.
Nelson Billings, 26, and Jennifer Sharp, 37, are from Texas but may have been living in Moffat at the time, said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.
State Patrol Trooper Ramiro Contreras, who fired shots at the pair, has been placed on paid administration leave.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Billings apparently shot himself. Alamosa County Sheriff Robert Jackson said the woman was killed by law enforcement officers, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Saguache County deputies, a Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Alamosa County sheriff’s deputy were pursuing a Jeep Patriot driven by Billings that had been reported stolen, the CBI said.
The chase led to a field off Colorado 17 at the Alamosa County line, where Billings and Sharp— who was in the passenger seat and had brandished a shotgun during the chase— got out of the Jeep and appeared to be heading toward another car that had pulled over because of the pursuit.
The trooper fired several shots at Billings and Sharp, one of whom also returned fire.
Sharp and Billings were found dead. No law enforcement officers were injured.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation will complete an investigation and forward the case to the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review.
Court records show that a warrant from Aug. 24 was out for Billings' arrest in Chaffe County for vehicular eluding. He appeared to have no criminal record in Texas.
Sharp did not appear to have a criminal record in Colorado or Texas.
Her brother, Billy Davis, told The Gazette the Jeep was stolen from his mother where they live in Texas. His family had not been able to contact Sharp for at least three weeks, he said, and had "no idea why she would be in Colorado."
"She dropped off the map from us for a while," he said. "She hasn't been doing too well."
Davis said he did not know Billings.