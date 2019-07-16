cop lights.jpg

Federico Guzman, 38, died swimming in the Pueblo Reservoir after being reported missing Monday afternoon.

Rangers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and divers from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office volunteer dive team recovered Guzman's body, which was found within an hour of being reported missing near the North Shore Marina, according to a news release.

A witness called 911 around 3:30 p.m. after seeing Guzman disappear while apparently trying to swim to the marina.

“This is another sad example of why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo,” Monique Mullis, manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said in a news release.

The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.

636-0210

@evanochsner

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native who is currently a student at Northwestern University.

