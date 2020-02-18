A man who died Saturday night at the U.S. Air Force Academy following the NHL Stadium Series game was identified by authorities Tuesday.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed that Adam Prewitt, 31, died but did not release details on his death.

Witnesses tell The Gazette that Prewitt fell to his death about 11 p.m. from a bridge just west of the academy's north gate.

The gate was closed as investigators from the Air Force and several civilian agencies worked near railroad tracks underneath the bridge, which crosses above Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks that skirt the academy's eastern border.

The coroner's office has not released the man's cause or manner of death. Academy officials confirmed that Prewitt was a civilian and did not have any affiliation with the military.