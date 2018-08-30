A man fatally shot Monday night just south of Prospect Lake has been identified as 30-year-old Terrell Cortez Madrid Duran of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.
His death is the 20th homicide in the city this year. At this time last year, there was also 20 homicides.
Duran was found conscious but with an apparent gunshot wound in the street next to a motorcycle in the 1300 block of East Las Animas Street, police said. No suspect information has been released.
Court records show Duran has two warrants out for his arrest: one from 2014 for failure to register as a sex offender and another from 2013 for possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license and insurance.
He was convicted of sex assault on a child in 2007, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.