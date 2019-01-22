The driver of a pickup who was killed after a series of crashes Friday night in northeast Colorado Springs has been identified as Amporn Shields, 66.
The truck was going in the wrong direction on Briargate Bouelvard when it struck and toppled a light pole just before 8:30 p.m., police said. From there, the driver turned around, heading in the right direction on Briargate, and collided with a Honda going north on North Union Boulevard.
Shields died after his truck hit a building on the north side of Briargate, police said. The driver of the Honda wasn’t injured.
Shields' death was the fourth traffic fatality this year.