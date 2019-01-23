A man found dead on a bus stop bench early Tuesday at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard has been identified as Calvin Reeves, 41.
Reeves’ cause of death has not released, but there were no signs of foul play, police said. He was found just before 7:30 a.m.
Police could not say whether he was homeless but said he was on the bench in heavy clothing and wrapped in a blanket.
On what appears to be his Facebook page, Reeves wrote on Dec. 31: “It’s death cold today if I don’t die in this I am one lucky mofo.”
More than a dozen people commented on the status Tuesday and Wednesday, mourning Reeves.
Temperatures reached 27 degrees Tuesday, with high winds and snowfall making the day feel colder. The closest National Weather Service data station to the bus stop — Woodmen Road and Interstate 25 — recorded 3 inches of snow overnight.