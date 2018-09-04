police lights
Caption +

(AP stock photo)

 rybindmitriy - stock.adobe.com
Show MoreShow Less

A pedestrian and a motorcyclist killed in separate wrecks Friday in El Paso County have been identified. 

William Garber, 23, died after losing control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the Security-Widefield area.

He was traveling north in the southbound lanes of South Powers Boulevard south of Grinnell Boulevard about 12:30 a.m. when he was thrown from his motorcycle and killed, the Colorado State Patrol said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Megan Sweet, 41, was walking across an Interstate 25 exit ramp in Monument about 4 a.m. when a semi-truck struck her, the State Patrol said.

The semi driver was exiting the northbound lanes at mile marker 161 and couldn't stop, troopers said.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments