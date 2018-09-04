A pedestrian and a motorcyclist killed in separate wrecks Friday in El Paso County have been identified.
William Garber, 23, died after losing control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the Security-Widefield area.
He was traveling north in the southbound lanes of South Powers Boulevard south of Grinnell Boulevard about 12:30 a.m. when he was thrown from his motorcycle and killed, the Colorado State Patrol said. He was not wearing a helmet.
Megan Sweet, 41, was walking across an Interstate 25 exit ramp in Monument about 4 a.m. when a semi-truck struck her, the State Patrol said.
The semi driver was exiting the northbound lanes at mile marker 161 and couldn't stop, troopers said.