The 5-year-old boy who died after nearly drowning at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex pool has been identified as Fabrice Niyogushima.
He was in critical condition after he was pulled from the pool Aug. 5 at Townhouse Apartment Homes, 3125 Fountain Blvd. He died Wednesday, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said.
Fabrice’s family came to the U.S. as refugees, fleeing violence in Burundi in eastern Africa, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were pulled from the pool by a 12-year-old who said he was a cousin. The older boy told The Gazette he found them lying at the bottom after hearing their screams. The cousin, who was in an apartment overlooking the pool, said other kids had pushed the children into the water.
Adults administered CPR, and police and firefighters continued trying to revive the children before all three were taken to a hospital.
The two younger children were released from the hospital last week, police said.
No lifeguard is on duty at the pool, and a sign on the gate says anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Police have not said if anyone was supervising the children, and no charges have been announced.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Fabrice’s funeral expenses. Visit gofundme.com/9aguve-funeral-fundraiser.