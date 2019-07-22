Authorities identified the 16-year-old who was killed in a single-car crash near Calhan last week as Lane Jones.
He died after he was ejected from the 2002 Saturn he was driving and became trapped underneath it, said El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.
Jones was driving along McQueen Road, about a half-mile north of Washington Road, on July 16 when he veered off the right side of the road, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Authorities pronounced Jones, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, dead on the scene. Neither speeding nor impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash, Kelly said.