The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed in a rollover crash last week as Michael Wienke.
Officers found Wienke's body just after 3 a.m. Oct. 16 inside a white SUV on its side in the front yard of a home in the 3900 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Two minutes earlier, an officer tried to pull over the SUV near South Murray Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue, police said. Wienke sped off, but the officer didn't chase him.
Police were initially investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run after witnesses told officers an "unknown person" fled the scene.
After investigating further, police said the boy was related to the owner of the vehicle and had taken it without asking. Wienke was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Speed and inexperience are factors in the crash, police said.