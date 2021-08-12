The El Paso County Coroner's Office determined a 4-year-old found in a Manitou Springs Springs hotel in late July died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The child, identified as Jayden Molitor, died in a hotel in the 100 block of Manitou Avenue. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at the hotel just before midnight July 24.
The child's sister and her friend saw the child "go down" after drinking a "powder drink mix," the corner's report said. Molitor's blood fentanyl concentration was in the range of an fatal adult overdose due to fentanyl.
The initial release from the sheriff's office said detectives searched three hotel rooms, and found "nothing suspicious surrounding the incident."
Deputies later said they were investigating the case as child abuse and neglect resulting in a death.