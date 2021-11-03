The four victims from Saturday's murder-suicide in Gleneagle died from gunshot wounds, county coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said Wednesday.
The two children killed in the shooting, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were killed by single gunshot wounds, Kelly said. Their mother, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, had two gunshot wounds, and their father, Christof Kreb, a gun shop owner, had a single gunshot wound. His death will be ruled a suicide when the official autopsy is released, Kelly said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Monday named Christof as the suspect in the deaths of his three family members.
Yvette was homeschooling 13-year-old Felicity, known as "FiFi," who had learning and social problems as a result of dwarfism, family friend Alexa Gromko said. Barrett, 9, was one of the most recent adoptions for the family, which had adopted six children from China, and he recently had surgery, she said.