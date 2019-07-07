Remains discovered Friday in Rocky Mountain National Park have been identified as those of missing Air Force Academy Prep School cadet Micah Tice, the academy confirmed Sunday.
Tice, 20, who was attempting to climb 14,259-foot-high Longs Peak, was reported missing by the academy on Nov. 26. His vehicle was found at the trailhead leading to the peak, the National Park Service said and two other park visitors reported seeing Tice on Nov. 24, lightly dressed in blizzard conditions.
On Thursday, searchers affiliated with the Tice family told park staff that they found items believed to belong to Tice below treeline in the Boulder Brook drainage, park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said in a release.
The items were part of a shoe, book pages and a watch that was believed to have belonged to Tice, the academy said.
According to the park statement, the Boulder Brook drainage was one of the areas where initial search efforts were heavily focused but remained covered by deep snow through the winter and spring.
"Tice's remains were located in an areas previously targeted by rescuers following up on cellphone information during the initial search," the academy said.
Friday morning, a Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members recovered the remains, which were identified, the academy said, by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.
"I would like to thank the National Park Service staff and the many others who worked to find Micah in what were truly extreme conditions," Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria said in a statement.
"On behalf of the entire academy, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Tice family. At this difficult time, we hope they can take some comfort from the thoughts and prayers of the entire USAFA family and Colorado Springs community. Micah was a tremendous young man with a bright future and we all feel his loss."