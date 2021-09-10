Sweeping federal vaccination mandates announced earlier this week could help slow the coronavirus Delta variant in Colorado, but the vague details and unknown timeline have left questions about when the communities could see the benefits of more immunity.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated. But it's unknown when employers will have to implement the mandates or if the rules will stand up in court, and public health officials are urging residents to take action as hospital capacity diminishes.

"We need people to get that first vaccine now so we can start making progress. ...There is no time to wait," Colorado College microbiology professor Phoebe Lostroh said.

Critics say the vaccination mandates infringe on individual rights and residents should have the right to choose for themselves.

El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf called the federal vaccine mandates "disappointing," saying he supported the rights of individuals and private businesses to enact COVID-19 restrictions such as vaccine or mask requirements, but argued it wasn't the government's place to do so.

"I think they've completely lost focus of what's important, and that's a family of protective measures," he said. "Continued education is the right answer, and that's what we're doing locally."

El Paso County has not enacted COVID-19 restrictions since the spring, when the state ceded to counties much of its authority to institute health measures. It focused on education measures instead. At the same time, the Delta variant has spread rapidly in the county since July. County public health data show nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the last week, or 274 people per 100,000 residents over seven days. In July, the community had about 60 people testing positive per 100,000 residents on average.

The number of people testing positive each day has fallen slightly since Sept. 5, but it's too early to say why, said Michelle Hewitt, spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.

The number of people needing hospital care is also rising, with 154 patients in area hospitals on Thursday with COVID or suspected of it, on par with the number of patients local hospitals were caring for in January.

Hospital capacity was dwindling statewide with only 197 intensive care unit beds available on Friday, even though the total number of people needing hospital care was far below the winter peak. Most of the patients in Colorado hospitals are unvaccinated.

Other patients needing care for accidents associated with summer activities and respiratory viruses are driving some of the demand for care, said Julie Lonborg, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association. Hospitals have also lost staff who are traveling to other states where COVID-19 is surging. In some cases, staff are also taking time for themselves, she said.

An increase in vaccination rates across the state could help slow the spread of the virus and protect hospital capacity, experts said.

“The higher our vaccination rates are, the less the severity of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and community spread residents of El Paso County will experience,” Hewitt said.

El Paso County has one of the lowest rates of vaccination among the state’s 10 largest counties, with 66.8% of residents 12 and older vaccinated with at least one dose, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday showed. El Paso County trails behind other large counties such as Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Larimer, all of which have more than 70% of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one shot, according to state data.

The pace of vaccinations in El Paso County has picked up recently, Hewitt said, crediting the uptick to additional research showing vaccine effectiveness, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and concerns about the surging Delta variant.

County data show El Paso County administered about 8,400 vaccine doses on average each week in August, compared to about 34,000 does administered on average each week in April, when the state opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Coloradans 12 and older.

On the national stage, the mandates have stirred up more political controversy surrounding the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, accused Biden in a statement Thursday of "abusing the power of the executive branch."

"The American people should be given the scientific information they need to asses the risk to themselves and their families and then they can freely make their choice," he said.

In a statement provided to The Gazette Friday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said he wished the vaccine mandate wasn't necessary.

"There is no reason why we should be seeing the elevated levels of cases that we're seeing today," Bennet said. "Nobody is asking anyone to scale the cliffs of Normandy — what we're being asked to do is to get vaccinated and wear a mask to keep our schools and local businesses open and help each other move past this pandemic."

As the political and possibly legal fights rage, larger employers should take proactive steps to plan for the new rules, but may want to wait to implement a mandate until the specifics are known, said Glenn Pelster with the Employers Council, a group that provides human resources advice.

The Department of Labor has been slow to release coronavirus rules in the past, but with pressure from the administration, it’s impossible to predict, he said.

“This could be something that happens next week, it could be something that takes months,” Pelster said.

He also expects the new rules will face legal challenges and a judge could order a stay that could pause implementation while the legality of the new rules are decided by the court system, he said.

“I would be absolutely shocked if that rule goes into play without a court somewhere entering a stay,” Pelster said.

Some employers are hesitant to issue mandates on their own because they have a large percentage of their workforce opposed to the shots at a time when hiring is tough, he said. For example, the employer may not want to lose 20% of its workforce over a mandate.

However, if an employer chooses to implement testing that is a cost that could function as a fine, Pelster said.

Employees who do not want to get a vaccine can ask for an exemption or accommodation based on their religion or disability, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.