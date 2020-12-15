Students in Colorado Springs' largest school district will return to school remotely in January ahead of a return to in-person learning several days later, district officials announced Tuesday.
Most students in Academy School District 20 will resume online learning on Jan. 6 or 7. Elementary students will be the first to transition back to in-person learning, on Jan. 11 and will do so full time. Middle and high school students will return to a hybrid model of learning on Jan. 19, according to a news release from the district.
