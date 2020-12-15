Academy District 20

Academy District 20 administrative offices at 1110 Chapel Hills Drive. 

 (Courtesy photo)

Students in Colorado Springs' largest school district will return to school remotely in January ahead of a return to in-person learning several days later, district officials announced Tuesday.

Most students in Academy School District 20 will resume online learning on Jan. 6 or 7. Elementary students will be the first to transition back to in-person learning, on Jan. 11 and will do so full time. Middle and high school students will return to a hybrid model of learning on Jan. 19, according to a news release from the district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Load comments