Amid rising COVID cases across the state, two Colorado Springs -area colleges have announced mask mandates ahead of the fall 2021 semester.
While Colorado College and UCCS will both require masks on campus, K-12 public schools in Colorado Springs have so far not announced mask mandates.
El Paso County Public Health is not currently requiring mask use in schools, however health officials are strongly encouraging the use of masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination settings. Mask mandates are still in place for students and staff on school buses.
Listed are schools in the area that are requiring masks on campus.
Colorado College
CC will require all people on campus to wear a mask while indoors. Students in their rooms, and people in a private offices are not required to wear a mask.
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
UCCS reinstated their mask mandate in early August for anyone inside indoor spaces on campus. Chancellor Venkat Reddy cited 'the increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases' as the reason for the new mandate. Reddy is hopeful that this measure will help the campus maintain an in-person learning status.
United States Air Force Academy
The Air Force Academy observes recommendations by the U.S. Department of Defense's Health Protection Condition Levels (HPCON) as a metric for their COVID-19 protocols. In accordance with HPCON, all service members, cadets, federal employees, on-site contractors, and visitors, are required to wear a mask indoors at AFA facilities.