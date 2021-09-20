events

Here's a list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed due to COVID-19. Check venue websites for updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS AREA

• Move to virtual - Sept. 23: Speaker Series: Never Again? The Perpetuation of Global Genocide; tinyurl.com/rjh44ss

• Canceled - Oct. 2-3: Friends of Colorado Springs Jazz Party

• New date - Oct. 12: Innkeeper Dinner; lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper

Pikes Peak Center; pikespeakcenter.com

New date - July 10, 2022: Kenny G

Canceled - Oct. 31: Jeanne Robertson

DENVER AREA

Ball Arena; ballarena.comticketmaster.com

Canceled - Nov. 16: Florida Georgia Line

Postponed - new date TBD: Pearl Jam

Bellco Theatre; bellcotheatre.comaxs.com

New date - Nov. 5-6: Jim Gaffigan

Canceled - Dec. 18-19: "Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue"

New date - Feb. 9, 2022: Il Divo

New date - Feb. 19, 2022: Iliza: Back in Action Tour

New date - Feb. 27, 2022: Ana Gabriel

New date and venue - March 19, 2022: Letterkenny Live!

New date - Aug. 25, 2022: Alicia Keys

Bluebird Theater; bluebirdtheater.net;axs.com

New date - Nov. 6: Dan Deacon

Canceled - Nov. 15: Red Fang with Starcrawler, Warish

New date - March 23, 2022: Caroline Rose

New date - April 24, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

New date - June 17-19, 2022: The Hold Stead

Boulder Theater; bouldertheater.comaxs.com

Canceled - Oct. 8: Saint Motel

Canceled - Oct. 21-22: An Acoustic Night with Dispatch with Emelise

Canceled - Oct. 28: Tchami

Canceled - Nov. 4: Billy Prine & the Prine Time Band Present: Songs of John Prine with Max Gomez

New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6

Fillmore Auditorium; fillmoreauditorium.orgticketmaster.com

Postponed - new date TBD: Killswitch Engage: Atonement Tour North America

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre; fiddlersgreenamp.comaxs.com

New date - Aug. 2, 2022: Backstreet Boys

Fox Theater; foxtheatre.comaxs.com

Canceled - Nov. 16: Red Fang with Starcrawler, Warish

New date - April 23, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

New date - Oct. 6, 2022: The Airborne Toxic Event

Gothic Theater; gothictheatre.comaxs.com

Canceled - Sept. 30: Ghostland Observatory

New date - Oct. 1: Geoff Tate

New venue - Oct. 6: Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange

New date and venue - Oct. 12: Shallou with Robotaki

Postponed - new date TBD - Oct. 14: Gary Numan

New date - Oct. 21: Chicano Batman with Angelica Garcia

New date - Oct. 31: Christopher Cross

New date and venue - Nov. 11: Silverstein with The Plot in You, Can't Swim

New date - Nov. 23: Olivia O'Brien with UPSAHL, Drumaq

New venue - Dec. 2: TV Girl with Jordana

New date - Dec. 11: The Driver Era with The Wrecks

Mission Ballroom; missionballroom.comaxs.com

New date - Sept. 22: Alec Benjamin with Seabra

New date - Sept. 29: Judas Priest with Sabaton

Ogden Theatre; ogdentheatre.comaxs.com

New date - Sept. 24: Samantha Fish with Jackson Stokes

Postponed - new date TBD - Oct. 3: Toadies & Reverend Horton Heat

New date - Oct. 4: Ministry with Helmet & Front Line Assembly

New date - Nov. 21: Neck Deep with Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, Heart Attack Man, Oxymorrons

New date - Dec. 10: Nora En Pure

New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Circa Survive with Tiger Jaw, Sould Glo

New date - March 17, 2022: Droeloe

New date - April 11, 2022: Girl Talk

New date - April 23, 2022: Johnnyswim

New date - May 12, 2022: An Evening with They Might be Giants

New date - May 28, 2022: 070 Shake

Paramount Theatre; paramountdenver.com, ticketmaster.com

New date -  Nov. 6: Dream Theater

Canceled - July 5, 2022: Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

Red Rocks Amphitheatre; redrocksonline.comaxs.com

New date - Sept. 23: Get the Led Out

New date - Sept. 24-25: Big Gigantic NGHTMRE

New date - Sept. 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd

New date - Oct. 3: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

New date - Oct. 5: Heilung

New date - Oct. 10: Opiuo and CloZee with LSDREAM, Of the Trees, Potions

New date - Nov. 11-14: Ganja White Night

New date - April 22, 2022: Galantis and 3LAU

New date - April 29, 2022: Trevor Hall/Citzen Cope

New date - May 5, 2022: Hippie Sabotage

New date - May 6-7, 2022: Brantley Gilbert

New date - May 9, 2022: Russ

New date - May 16, 2022: Kaleo

New date - May 29, 2022: Ziggly Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harter & the Innocent Criminals

New date - June 1-2, 2022: Lord Huron

New date - June 4, 2022: Michael Franti & Spearhead

New date - June 10-11, 2022: The Revivalists

New date - June 14-15, 2022: Glass Animals

New date - June 22, 2022: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine and Neko Case

New date - July 21, 2022: David Gray

New date - July 27, 2022: Goo Goo Dolls

New date - Oct. 10-11, 2022: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

