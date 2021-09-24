Academy District 20 has issued a mask mandate for all students from preschool to 12th grade, the district announced Friday afternoon.
The mandate goes into effect Monday, Sept. 27 and applies to all students, faculty staff and visitors while indoors. Students may remove their facial covering during passing periods until they enter the next classroom. Masks will not be required outdoors.
The move comes as more than 2,000 students and staff have experienced quarantine in the first six weeks of school, District Superintendent Tom Gregory said in a statement. That's more than 300 students every week.
"Students have not only missed school, but have also been forced to miss athletic competitions, the High Trails experience, choir, band, theater, homecoming and other important programs and activities due to quarantines," Gregory continued. "Additionally, family schedules, parent work schedules, family income, and our teachers who are also parents have been negatively impacted. If we stay the current course, we risk larger numbers of students missing important activities that support their academic, social, emotional, and mental health. We cannot relive remote, online, and hybrid school as it was last year."
Gregory said the decision isn't one he takes lightly and while he cannot debate the effectiveness of masks, universal masking, vaccination and recent COVID-19 testing are the only exemptions from quarantine under current state regulations.
Gregory said he reached out to Governor Jared Polis' office to request changes to regulations but was not successful.
Academy District 20 joins school districts 3, 11, 12 and 2 to issue a mask mandate.