Community leaders gathered on Friday at the Colorado Springs Pioneer’s Museum to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic and to honor some of the heroes who have stepped up in the face of fear, uncertainty, and tragedy over the past 12 months.
The event began with a moment of silence in honor of the nearly 6,000 Coloradans – 741 of whom lived in El Paso County – who were killed by the virus since the pandemic spread here a year ago.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioner Stan Vanderwerf and other officials honored seven local individuals who have gone above and beyond their job descriptions to provide aid and comfort during the pandemic.
“I’m sure that all of us can look around and identify people in our own lives that have been the helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Suthers said. “These are just a few of the many.”
Teachers Karen Zalmanek and Len Tidey, health care workers Melissa Henthorn and Jennifer Arnold, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Lora Robblee, Colorado Springs firefighter Lt. Steve Garcia, and Colorado Springs police Sgt. James Allen were recognized for their exceptional service during a difficult year.
“Even in the darkest of nights, we do have stars that shine bright,” Vanderwerf said of the people honored Friday.
Suthers presented awards to Zalmanek, a special needs teacher at North Middle School who worked to expand special needs programs despite losing her mother to COVID-19; and Tidey, a teacher at Carson Middle School who educated students while he battled cancer.
“Teachers, as we know, have stepped up across the country,” Suthers said. “It is my honor to recognize Karen, Len, and frankly, all the teachers in our city and county.”
The mayor also presented award plaques to Henthorn, a respiratory therapist, and Arnold, a veteran registered nurse.
Robblee, Garcia, and Allen accepted awards on behalf of the region’s first responders, who have worked long hours and took on added risk to keep El Paso County residents safe during the past year.
“These examples of heroism, while incredible, are just the tip of the iceberg,” Colorado Springs City Councilman Tom Strand said.
El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan accepted an award on behalf of her agency, and praised her colleagues’ efforts in combating the pandemic.
“We celebrate these individuals and countless community partners, who remind us that there is hope on the horizon,” said Wheelan, who added nearly 112,000 area residents have been vaccinated against the virus. “While there is still much to do, we are making tremendous progress.”