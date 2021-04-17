Students wear masks at school
In this August 2020 Gazette file photo, fourth grade students at Monterey Elementary School wear masks and kids attending school from home are seen on the television at the back of the classroom. 

 The Gazette file

Tens of thousands of Colorado students are missing from this year's school rosters — one of the many ripple effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

A Gazette analysis of data compiled by the Colorado Department of Education shows a decrease of more than 35,000 students this year, a massive fluctuation compared to normal year-to-year student population changes, and the only time statewide enrollment has dropped in 37 years. 

Search for specific schools in search bar of the interactive database below. 

