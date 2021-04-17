Tens of thousands of Colorado students are missing from this year's school rosters — one of the many ripple effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.
A Gazette analysis of data compiled by the Colorado Department of Education shows a decrease of more than 35,000 students this year, a massive fluctuation compared to normal year-to-year student population changes, and the only time statewide enrollment has dropped in 37 years.
