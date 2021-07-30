Regardless of their vaccination status, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs were directed to again wear masks inside Friday over concerns about the delta variant.
The decision to resume mask wearing came from the top, and was implemented on Friday.
In a press release, Walmart corporate executives announced that all company associates must wear masks when in indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The policy update came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation that people in counties with substantial or high transmission should wear masks when in indoor, public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.
Employees will also be reminding customers about the mask guidance, and strongly encouraging them to wear masks.
Since early July, COVID-19 case rates in El Paso County have trended upwards. As of July 30, there were around 117 cases of the virus per 100,000 people, placing the county squarely within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s red category for community transmission.