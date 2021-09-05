All students enrolled in Colorado Springs District 11 along with the district's staff will now all be required to wear masks, district officials announced Sunday.

On Friday evening, it was announced elementary students would be joining staff with the mask requirement. The mandated masks - regardless of vaccination status - begin Tuesday, when classes resume after the Labor Day weekend.

In a D-11 memo on Friday that elementary school students would need to wear masks, effective Tuesday, district officials said that another day above a rate of 250 new cases per day in El Paso County would spell the same order being extended to middle and high school students.

“Regardless of individual feelings on masks/face coverings, the fact remains when all people in a classroom are masked, students will not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms,” officials said in a Friday message to district families.

The requirement will be in effect for 30 days, after which officials will re-evaluate whether or not to renew it based on community transmission of COVID-19.

The district said that schools have been provided with disposable masks for those who lose theirs or who forget to mask up. Students and staff will be able to take their masks off when they’re eating, outside on designated mask breaks, or during instruction that requires special attention to articulation, like phonics.

Students and staff will also be able to remove masks when they’re alone in a closed room, or when socially distanced in cubicles.

As of Friday, El Paso County had seen four consecutive days with a one-week average new-case rate over 250. D-11 officials said they also anticipated a middle and high-school mask requirement to go into effect Tuesday.

