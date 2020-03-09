Even before the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in El Paso County, many stores in Colorado Springs were already dealing with empty shelves in paper products and cleaning supplies aisles. But consumers haven't eased up on the panic shopping habits at local Walmart, Sams Club and other retailer stores.

Lately, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and disinfecting wipes are among the products that are hard to come by. On Wednesday, a trip to the only Walmart in Teller County showed two packages of toilet paper left and a handful of packages of paper towels remaining on the shelves. On the opposite side of the aisle, where Lysol, Clorox and other cleaning supplies are usually stocked, was bone-dry.

While nearly anything and anyone can be found on the internet, these items are starting to vanish. Walmart's online shopping site includes restrictions on certain products, like Lysol disinfectant spray and Clorox wipes, which are limited to one item per cart. Popular brands for toilet paper like Charmin and Cottonelle are listed online as out of stock.

King Soopers’ online shopping site on Monday displayed a message: “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to 5 each per order.”

On eBay, a 125-count supply of Purell single use sanitizing packets is for sale at $24.50 - the latest of 10 bidders on the order. That same supply at Walmart costs $16.99, but is currently out of stock.

On Colorado Springs Craigslist, an online platform where individuals sell items, a two-liter bottle of Purell hand sanitizer is for sale for $100.The seller from Monument claims a discount is available for military and healthcare personnel, the post reads. The same product costs $29.21 at Walmart, however it’s listed as out of stock.

Also found on Craigslist is a “toilet paper and cleaning supply bundle” listed at $20 that includes a pack of Charmin toilet paper, a bottle of laundry detergent, a bottle of disinfectant spray and two packs of Lysol wipes. One seller in Steamboat Springs is likely playing off of the panic shopping response through their offer of Charmin toilet paper priced at $75,000 or in exchange for a 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th anniversary edition.

El Paso County officials announced its first confirmed case of the virus, named COVID-19, March 6. The infected person is a man in his 40s and has had recent travel history in the United States, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On Monday, the department announced more confirmed cases across Colorado, totaling the number to 11 confirmed cases statewide.