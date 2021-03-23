Restaurant workers can sign up for coronavirus vaccination appointments Tuesday at a popup clinic downtown.
El Paso County Public Health, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs and the state are hosting the clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Antlers Hotel, a news release said.
Officials expect to administer 1,000 one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccinations at the clinic, the statement said. Many evening appointments were still available as of 11 a.m., the website showed.
Restaurant workers can sign up for the appointments through comassvax.org/reg/5931640092.
Walk-ins cannot be accommodated
Parking will be validated for those who park in the hotel spaces of the underground garage. ID will not be required, the release said.