Coronavirus transmission was slowing slightly in El Paso County ahead of Thanksgiving, a holiday that could send the numbers of cases into a spike that could further strain hospital capacity.

El Paso County Public Health data show the average number of daily cases hit a high for the year on Nov. 10, with 424.6 new cases per 100,000 people. Since then, the rate of new cases has declined to 370 new cases per 100,000 on Monday. The transmission of the virus is still high, with 2,600 new cases in the last week.

"We are cautiously optimistic with this encouraging pattern," said Michelle Beyrle, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.

A number of factors is likely contributing to the "minimal decline" in transmission, including the distribution of booster shots, residents getting vaccinated for the first time and a rising level of natural immunity from the sustained spread of disease, she said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 110,958 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.

Many of the people getting the shot for the first time are newly eligible children ages 5 to 11. In two-and-a-half weeks since COVID-19 shots were approved for this group, 6,805 children in El Paso County have been vaccinated, representing 10.2% of the eligible group, she said.

However, holiday gatherings and travel could increase the spread of the virus, as they have since the beginning of the pandemic.

Colorado College Professor Phoebe Lostroh, a microbiologist who models the local spread of the virus, said there is a great deal of uncertainty about what the virus could do, but if it starts to rise it would spread fast because it is so widespread in the community already.

"It’s just a volatile situation," she said.

She advises residents take an at-home COVID-19 test before gathering with friends and family to help prevent transmission.

El Paso County Public Health board member Dr. Richard Vu said he expected to see a rise in cases, but noted there are differences between this year and last year.

In November 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases shot up, leading to the most deadly months of the pandemic locally. Vaccines had yet to be released and that contributed to the rapid spread. Now, 60% of the eligible population is vaccinated, but the virus is far more transmissible, he said.

Lostroh said the delta variant replicates at higher amounts in the body and so people are exhaling more of it, leading to higher levels of transmission.

El Paso County officials have seemed unlikely to institute any public health mandates to slow transmission, such as the masking rules that several Denver-metro counties recently adopted. The El Paso County Board of Health backed away from passing a symbolic resolution in support of vaccinations on Nov. 10 after hearing hours of public testimony in opposition.

In recent weeks, county officials have promoted the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments, infusions that can help keep COVID-19 patients from needing hospital care.

Earlier this week, the state eliminated a requirement for patients to get a doctor's referral to get the treatments. A change that Vu expects to help alleviate a bottleneck to getting treatment, he said.

Patients are still screened by health professionals when they make an appointment to make sure the treatment is appropriate for them, he said. Now the problem is awareness, he said.

"I think the bottleneck is patients knowing that this treatment is available," he said.

However, he doesn't expect the treatments alone will reduce the number of people needing hospital care in El Paso County. El Paso County hospitals reported Tuesday 210 patients with COVID-19 or who are suspected of having the disease were in need of care and hospital status was still strained, meaning they are postponing other care to preserve the ability to care for patients.

Another COVID-19 spike would likely exacerbate burnout among health care workers, a problem that has led to staffing shortages for hospitals, Vu said.

Voluntary prevention such as vaccinations, masking and social distancing are all needed to help reduce the spread of the disease, he said.

"Right now the way to get the pandemic under control, in my mind, is really individual choices," he said.

Those who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus and are at high risk may be eligible for the monoclonal antibody treatments. To schedule a treatment at the bus at The Citadel mall, call 877-268-2926. More information is available at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-treatment.