A round of coronavirus testing implemented last week at Colorado correctional facilities found dozens of infected inmates and a handful of staff members with the virus, the Colorado Department of Corrections said in a news release Monday.
Out of 1,058 inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, 36 tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Three more staff members at the facility are also infected, the news release stated.
On June 8, the facility announced confirmed cases in one staff member and one inmate, which lead to the new round of testing on Wednesday.
The Buena Vista Correctional Complex will “continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day,” and inmates and staff members will be required to wear face coverings, officials said in the release.
Several staff members and one inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Fremont County also have confirmed cases, the news release stated. Testing at the facility will continue through the week.
At the Arrowhead Correctional Center, also in Fremont County, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Testing of staff and inmates is currently being conducted, according to the news release.
Officials said all facilities have implemented a quarantine requiring inmates to stay in their cells when not using restrooms or showers. Meals and medications will be delivered to their living units. The inmates will continue to have access to their mail.
The testing results are recorded by the Department of Corrections and available to the public. Visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates for updated information.