The Road @ Chapel Hills closed its doors and switched to online church services after a minister tested positive for the coronavirus, said founding Pastor Steve Holt.
The minister, whom Holt declined to name, was told the results of his coronavirus test July 27. Church leaders spoke with medical professionals, Holt said, and chose to close the building until Aug. 9.
“We want to honor our people so we have taken two weeks to quarantine people because he is a pastor and he has effectively been around a lot of people,” Holt said.
The Road @ Chapel Hills returned to in-person services May 24 with 340 people in attendance in the building and approximately 250 worshipping in the main auditorium that normally seats 800. The church announced the opening before Gov. Jared Polis approved in-person worship attendance.
Holt preached at the opening service.
“Take your eyes off the virus,” Holt said from The Road’s stage May 24. “Put your eyes up to Him.”