El Paso County voters who want to cast their June 30 primary ballot in person at the polls will find election officials in gloves, masks and behind plexiglass to ensure votes — not the coronavirus — are passed along.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman is planning to open eight voter service and polling centers for the election, at which voting booths can be properly distanced, including the Chapel Hills and Citadel malls. Election workers will be sanitizing privacy booths after each person votes and the office will also be asking voters to wear masks, although it will not be required, he said.
"We won’t compel you do it. ... We ask politely for people to be respectful and do that," he said.
However, the vast majority of El Paso County voters likely will never see the election coronavirus precautions because more than 95% will likely mail in or drop off their ballot, he said. In many ways, the state was better prepared to deal with the virus because of its hybrid mail-in and in-person election system, he said.
"It’s ideally geared for the challenge we have right now," he said.
However, El Paso County has been developing additional precautions so it will be prepared when the 408,000 ballots it sent out on Monday start flowing back in, he said.
Bipartisan teams of election judges will be collecting the ballots from post offices and drop boxes with masks and gloves on to ensure they are not exposed to the virus, although that risk is low, Broerman said.
The county has teams of election judges on standby in case someone exposes an entire group at a poll and they need to be replaced. The stand-by teams and many other safety measures have been in development since mid-March when coronavirus started to spread in Colorado, he said.
The extra precautions were funded in part by $500,000 in federal aid awarded to the county. Some of those funds will be used for precautions during the November election as well, Broerman said.
The coronavirus is prompting other states to start organizing mail-in elections to protect voters and election officials from the coronavirus. President Donald Trump has questioned those efforts and claimed mailed ballots are corrupt, a debunked claim.
In El Paso County, voter fraud is extremely rare and only a fraction of a percent of ballots are found to have signatures on them that don't match the registered voter's signature, Broerman said. The Clerk's Office uses banking software and people trained in handwriting analysis to guard against fraud, he said. The equipment processing the ballots is also not connected to the internet to ensure security, he said.
When the Clerk's Office finds possible cases of fraud, election officials will reach out to registered voters directly to verify the ballot, he said. Fraud cases are referred to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Nationally, the vast diversity of election systems between states and counties also contributes to security, Broerman said. Colorado, in particular, is considered a gold standard for security, he said.
Residents with doubts are welcome observe the process, he said.
"People should have full confidence the election results they see on election night are true and verifiable," he said.
Registered voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request a replacement from the Clerk and Recorder's Office at the Citizens Service Center at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. Five voter service and polling centers will open June 22, and two more voter centers will open on June 29. Voters can register up to and on the day of the primary.
Voters should mail in their ballot no later than June 22. Voters who wish to drop off their ballot can visit one of 35 ballot drop-box locations. The deadline to return a ballot is June 30 at 7 p.m. A full list of polling centers and drop box locations can be found at clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com.