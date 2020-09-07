The most recent Colorado Springs COVID-19 outbreaks include an elementary school and a fast-food restaurant.
Jordahl Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 recorded two confirmed cases late last week, according to El Paso County Public Health department’s running tally of local outbreaks.
An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days in the same facility.
In Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, staff and parents received notification Friday that one third-grade student at Piñon Valley Elementary was diagnosed with COVID-19, and anyone in close contact must quarantine at home for two weeks.
The cases represent the latest in a string of Pikes Peak region schools that have reopened and reported COVID-19 infections, affecting Academy School District 20, Monument School District 38, Woodland Park School District RE-2 in Teller County and others.
Students and teachers in the same class or grouping of anyone infected must quarantine at home for two weeks, as per pandemic safety guidance from state health and education officials.
Fountain-Fort Carson D-8, where nearly three-fourths of students are from families connected to the military, started school for elementary grades the week of Aug. 17, with staggered returns to in-person learning.
Middle and high school students in D-8 began the fall semester under a remote learning model and are scheduled to return to in-person classroom instruction this week.
The other local outbreak on the list, which reflects cases where El Paso County Health is the investigating agency, is three confirmed cases at the McDonald’s restaurant at 5765 Constitution Ave.
The purpose of the list is to “alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms,” according to the county health department.
Information on some previous cases can be found here.
The state's Department of Public Health and Environment mistakenly reported an outbreak at a school in Monument last week.