A health alert coming from Pueblo County about two separate COVID-19 outbreaks at Taco Bells. The information was released by the county health department Thursday.
The purpose of Gazette news partner KKTV sharing outbreak information is to alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.
OUTBREAK 1:
- Taco Bell at 703 N. Santa Fe Ave.
- Three employees tested positive
- No information provided by the health department on dates the employees tested positive
OUTBREAK 2:
- Taco Bell at 3333 N. Elizabeth St.
- Two employees tested positive
- No information provided by the health department on dates the employees tested positive
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is conducting an investigation into both outbreaks. As of Thursday, there was no known possible community exposure. It isn’t clear if the two outbreaks are connected. Taco Bell voluntarily shut down both facilities to sanitize and disinfect the buildings.
