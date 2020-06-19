Four adult workers at the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp on the western edge of El Paso County have tested positive for the coronavirus and the camp has decided to close for the summer, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday.
Seven more staff members were designated "probable cases," and an additional 40 people were exposed to the disease, the statement said. The residential summer camp had not yet opened to campers.
About 150 staff members, all adults, were at the camp for training and preparation for its opening, the health department said.
"The camp is cooperating fully with the outbreak investigation while public health officials are issuing appropriate quarantine and isolation orders for staff who have been exposed or are already ill," the statement said.
The Eagle Lake Overnight Camp decided to remain closed for the summer in the wake of the outbreak, the state agency said.
“This is an unfortunate reminder that this pandemic is far from over," state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said in a statement. "This virus spreads rapidly among groups of people, and that is why it’s so critical for everyone to remain vigilant and to follow safety precautions to minimize transmission."
As of Friday, the state health department reported 327 coronavirus outbreaks across the state at different facilities. Outbreaks are defined by the department as any facility with two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within a two week period, according to the state's website.
Parents who have questions about the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp closure were told to contact eaglelake@navigators.org.